Grapplers win WCC East title

The New Prague Trojan wrestling team defeated Waconia 38-28 Thursday, Jan. 31, to complete an undefeated season in the Wright County Conference East Division and claim the conference title.

A key win in the match came at 138 pounds, where senior Bryce Lofton, trailing 14-0 and facing a possible technical fall loss, opened the third period with an escape, then a takedown and pinned his opponent. That 11-point swing in the team score proved the difference in the match.

The Trojans, 14-3, are ranked No. 6 in Class AAA. They conclude their regular season next week, hosting Rosemount in a dual meet Thursday, Feb. 7, then competing in the Minnetonka Duals on Saturday, Feb. 9. The Section 2AAA dual meet tournament, which includes No. 1-ranked Shakopee and No. 3-ranked Apple Valley, will take place Friday, Feb. 15, at Burnsville.