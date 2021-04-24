Grand preparations

New Prague High School students prepare for the Grand March at Trojan Stadium on Saturday, April 24. The Grand March was broken into two groups this year with the first group held between 3-4 p.m. with about 50 couples signed up for it. The second group was held between 4:30-5:30 p.m. with 80 couples signed up. Families, in limited numbers, watched from the bleachers as each couple walked along the football field and paused at the 50-yard line for photos. Prom continues with a formal dinner at the Park Ballroom with prizes and entertainment to top off the evening. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)