A grand day for a parade

Published by editor on Sat, 09/18/2021 - 1:58pm

Parade of Farm Pride Grand Marshals Bev, left, and Jerry Minar wave to the crowd as the parade made its way north on First Avenue SE in New Prague on Saturday, Sept. 18. It was a beautiful day for a parade with lots of sun and temperatures of 75 degrees Fahrenheit. New Prague continues Dozinky, its Czech Harvest Festival, with events on Main Street until this evening and the Showcase of Church Bands at 7 p.m. at New Prague High School. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

Alvin “Al” G. Nasinec, 86
Tue, 09/21/2021 - 1:21pm
William “Bill” Silliman, 75
Tue, 09/21/2021 - 10:00am
George J. Shambour, 93
Mon, 09/20/2021 - 1:31pm
Ronald John Dohmen, 81
Mon, 09/20/2021 - 8:21am

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.