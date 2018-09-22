A grand day for a parade

Published by editor on Sat, 09/22/2018 - 4:05pm
Grand Marshal Darlene Witt, center, waves to the crowd during the Parade of Farm Pride on Saturday, Sept. 22, in New Prague. Witt has been part of the community through farming, working for the New Prague Area School District and as a volunteer through the hospital and her church. The weather was wonderful for the parade, which included farm equipment, floats and representatives of area organizations. New Prague’s festival continues with the Dozinky Variety Show at 7 p.m. this evening at the high school. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

