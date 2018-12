Santa asks sisters Hayden, Trinity and Paige Ahlers to promise that they will be good for the next 10 days during Santa’s visit to First Bank & Trust in New Prague the evening of Thursday, Dec. 13. Santa visited with many children, talking to them and finding out what they want for Christmas. Children also received a goodie bag and enjoyed cookies and hot cider. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)