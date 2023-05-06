A good day for Run New Prague

The 5K race for Run New Prague led off the 38th annual event as runners left the starting line around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, May 6, in Memorial Park.

While overcast, temperatures were at 56 degrees Fahrenheit and the rain held off through Run New Prague.

Other events held during the morning event were the Kids Color Run and inaugural Push, Pedal, Pull race, which was made up mostly of members of the New Prague mountain bike team.

For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)