A good day for Run New Prague

Published by editor on Sat, 05/06/2023 - 11:10am

The 5K race for Run New Prague led off the 38th annual event as runners left the starting line around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, May 6, in Memorial Park.

While overcast, temperatures were at 56 degrees Fahrenheit and the rain held off through Run New Prague.

Other events held during the morning event were the Kids Color Run and inaugural Push, Pedal, Pull race, which was made up mostly of members of the New Prague mountain bike team.

For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

Deshawn Corbin, 25
Wed, 05/10/2023 - 12:20pm
New Prague Citywide Garage sales this weekend
Wed, 05/10/2023 - 11:50am
Fran Poehler, 85
Mon, 05/08/2023 - 11:17am
Stephen "Steve" Andrew Schultz, 38
Mon, 05/08/2023 - 9:23am

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.