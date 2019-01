Goldsmith Eye Care was named the Business of the Year at the New Prague Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Meeting on Monday, Jan. 28. Accepting the award were Drs. Wendy, left, and Tim Goldsmith. It was the second year for the award. The meeting and dinner was held at the Weddings At The Broz (Hotel Broz) in New Prague. For more see an upcoming print issue of The Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)