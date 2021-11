Tom Goetzinger, left, receives the Minnesota Superior Civilian Service Award from Lt. General Richard Nash (retired) on Sunday, Nov. 14, during KCHK Radio’s annual Free Listener Appreciation Dance at the Park Ballroom in New Prague. Goetzinger was recognized for his support of the New Prague community and recognizing service members, veterans and their families. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)