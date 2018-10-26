Girls 5th as Siegle qualifies for state

New Prague High School senior Sydney Siegle had the race of her career Thursday, Oct. 25, placing 10th at the Section 2AA meet at Gale Woods Farm Park, leading the Trojans to a fifth place overall finish and qualifying as an individual for the State Class AA meet, to be held Saturday, Nov. 3, at St. Olaf College in Northfield. Siegle led the Trojans with what coach Shawn Brandt called the race of her career. Her time of 19 minutes, 21 seconds, placed her 11th overall. She improved her time by 1:30 from the Wright County Conference meet - held a week ago on the same course, and gave her the second-fastest 5K time in school history. The boys team finished 12th of 16 teams. with freshman Jacob Malecha turning in the best time for the Trojans.