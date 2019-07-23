Fun in the sun and learning about the Son

Children at Calvary Church’s Vacation Bible School play a game of dodge ball the morning of Tuesday, July 23, in New Prague’s Memorial Park. There are 60 children participating in the Energize Camp that started on Monday, July 22, and ends on Thursday, July 25, the same day the church holds its annual Community Block Party. This year’s theme at Energize Camp is how Jesus is the Ultimate Game Changer as he paid the price for people’s sins and his forgiveness can change people’s lives. (Patrick Fisher Photo)