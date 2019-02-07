Fun on a snow day

Sisters Lydia, left, and Paige Olson, daughters of Tim Olson of New Prague, enjoy the snow on Thursday, Feb. 7. About 4 to 6 inches of snow had fallen on the area by Thursday afternoon. New Prague Area Schools had cancelled classes for the day and several businesses closed early due to the weather. Area high school sports scheduled for Thursday evening were either cancelled or postponed. This evening's New Prague Area Chamber of Commerce's Bingo Night scheduled at Giesenbräu Bier Co. was also cancelled. (Patrick Fisher Photo)