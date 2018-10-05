Fun on Ladies Night Out

Thursday, Oct. 4, was a busy evening in New Prague as shoppers were proving that “Nothing is S’more Fun than Ladies Night Out.” A crowd stops in Mainstream Boutique, one of the 14 area businesses that participated in the event that was sponsored by the New Prague Chamber of Commerce. While temperatures were in the 60s, it didn’t stop roughly 200 shoppers from checking out an evening of sales, deals, merchandise and treats. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)