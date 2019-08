The games area at the Veseli Ho-Down was busy on Sunday, Aug. 18, as children were able to win an assortment of prizes. Hosted by Most Holy Trinity Parish, the 52nd annual festival also had food, selling out of its pork and dumpling meals, plus grilled burgers. There were three stages of music offering continuous music until 6 p.m. and several prize drawings. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)