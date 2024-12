Frosty the snowman waves to the crowd at New Prague’s 28th Annual Holiday Parade of Lights on Main Street Friday night, Dec. 6. Frosty was on of several characters who greeted people as the parade made its way east on Main Street to Memorial Park, where there was a tree lighting, music, hot chocolate and fireworks. For more on the annual celebration see an upcoming print edition of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher photo)