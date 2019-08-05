Four named to NPHS Athletic Hall of Fame

Published by editor on Mon, 08/05/2019 - 2:34pm

New Prague High School will induct four people into its Athletic Hall of Fame.
Eric Dorzinski (football, hockey, baseball), Amanda Haeg (volleyball, basketball, track), Kacy Ambroz (hockey, softball) and Ron Gunderson (girls basketball coach) will be inducted during halftime of the New Prague-Mankato West football game on Friday, Sept. 20. A social hour will begin at 5:15 p.m. in the high school commons and a program will be held at 6 p.m. They will receive their plaques and be recognized at halftime of the football game.

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

Four named to NPHS Athletic Hall of Fame
Mon, 08/05/2019 - 2:34pm
Richard "Rick" Edward Gilsdorf, Jr.
Mon, 08/05/2019 - 8:56am
Francis J. 'Fritz' Hertaus, 82
Sat, 08/03/2019 - 12:12pm
Paul H. 'Mike' Freid, 82
Sat, 08/03/2019 - 11:34am

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.