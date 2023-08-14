Former Crawford’s station removing tanks

Published by editor on Mon, 08/14/2023 - 3:51pm

Crews have been busy Monday, Aug. 14, removing the two gas tanks at the former Crawford’s Standard Services, at the southwest corner of the intersection of New Prague’s E Main Street and SE First Avenue.

Kevin Crawford, who ran the business for 40 years before closing it March 25, 2022, said the tanks have to be out of the ground before he can sell the property. He said the tanks have to be checked to make sure they didn’t leak and the ground has to be tested. If there is any gas pollutants in the ground new dirt will have to be brought in.

The largest of the two tanks was able to hold 10,000 gallons and the second tank could hold 8,000 gallons. The tanks had been removed from the ground by early afternoon Monday.

For more see an upcoming print edition of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

