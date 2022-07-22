Flying with the Air Force Starlifter Band

Braylon Mitchell, Hadley Mitchell, Frannie Peterka and Eleanor Peterka were rocking to the music of the Air Force Starlifter Band during Music at the Broz the evening of Thursday, July 21. The band is formed of Active Duty Airmen and featured mostly high energy rock. The large crowd enjoyed a beautiful sunset as the band played. The band recognized those who served in the Armed Forces with a medley of music associated with each branch. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)