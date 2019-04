Darla Cleary holds son Liam who was enchanted by the Easter Bunny at the Egg Hunt in Elko New Market on Saturday, April 13. There were 275 children who participated in the annual hunt for eggs on the playground of Eagle View Elementary School. Children collected plastic eggs with treats in them and each could grab one golden egg to trade in for a toy or a game after the hunt. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)