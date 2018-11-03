Fitness Center holds open house

Guests tour the Cardio room at the new Fitness and Aquatic Center, located at the New Prague Area Schools’ Central Education Campus. Exercise equipment from the former Fitness Center operated by Mayo Clinic Health System, along with some new equipment, was moved into the CEC building this week and an open house was held Saturday, Nov. 3, from 9 a.m. to noon. A second open house is scheduled Saturday from 3-6 p.m. for people to tour the new facilities and learn about memberhip rates. The new fitness center, a cooperative effort between the city, school district and Mayo Clinic Health System, opens on Monday, Nov. 5.  
 

