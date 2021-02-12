Firing up the grill!

Published by editor on Fri, 02/12/2021 - 2:56pm

Members of the New Prague Fire Department were busy cooking up 800 halves of chicken on Friday, Feb. 12, at the Knights of Columbus Hall as part of their annual chicken dinner. Firefighters started cooking at 12:30 p.m. The extra smoke was due to temperatures at -5 degrees Fahrenheit and keeping the cooking area closed up for warmth. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year’s dinners were pre-sold and would all be take out meals that would include chicken, potato salad, cole slaw, bread and cake. The department had set up a drive through area for those picking up their meals between 5-7 p.m. Funds raised from the meal will go to rescue equipment and its maintenance. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

