The New Prague Fire Department was called to the scene of a barn fire around 7:36 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14. First Assistant Fire Chief Steve Rynda said the barn was fully engulfed when the fire department arrived. A car and van were also damaged. Firefighters kept the blaze from spreading. The homeowners Brian and Andrea Grabau said no animals were in the barn. For more see an upcoming print issue of The Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)