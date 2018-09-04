Field prep

Grounds crew volunteers used bags of diamond dust, large sponges, squeegies, rakes and industrial strength leaf blowers, among other means, to dry and repair the infield at the conclusion of a 90-minute rain delay midway through the Class C State Championship baseball game at New Prague’s Memorial Park Monday, Sept. 3. As many as 30 people helped get the field back into playable condition following the rain. Plato scored eight runs in the first inning of the game and held on for an 8-5 win over Sobieski to claim the crown. Members of both teams praised the efforts of the local volunteers not only on Monday, but throughout the three weekends of the tournament, which was hosted by New Prague, Shakopee and Jordan. See more in an upcoming edition of The Times.