Fatal crash in New Market Township

On Monday, July 28, at approximately 9:54 p.m., Scott County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch received a report of an injury crash on County Road 46 (Pillsbury Avenue) near E 275th Street in New Market Township.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a 2016 Arctic Cat ATV, driven by a 28-year-old male from New Market Township had overturned on the northbound lane after entering the intersection from E 275th Street. The driver of the ATV was laying in the southbound lane when he was struck by a 2014 Cadillac XTS, driven by a 22-year-old female from Northfield who was traveling southbound.

The driver of the Arctic Cat ATV was transported to Fairview Ridges Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The driver of the Cadillac XTS was not injured and was not under the influence. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in this incident by Minnesota State Patrol, Elko New Market Police Department, Elko New Market Fire Department and Northfield Ambulance.

The incident remains under investigation by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner. The sheriff's office has withheld the name of the deceased.

The New Prague Times will provide further information when it is available.