Farmington forces game 2 for section championship

New Prague’s Troy Davis, 8, successfully steals second in game one of the Section 1AAAA championship. The Trojans were able to rally to send the Wednesday evening, June 5, game into extra innings, but the Tigers squeezed out a 3-2 win in the bottom of the 10th inning, forcing a decisive game in the double-elimination tournament.

Game two of the section championship will be played tonight (Thursday) at 5 p.m. (UPDATED) at Memorial Park in Dundas. It was decided to move the time of game two as rain delayed the first game for nearly two hours.

