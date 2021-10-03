A fantastic fall day for an open house

The New Prague Fire Department was a busy place the morning of Sunday, Oct. 3, as people came out for demonstrations, children’s activities and a pancake breakfast. Held from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. people could get tours of the station, children enjoyed being able to explore the fire trucks and vehicles from North Memorial Ambulance and the New Prague Police Department, trying on firefighter gear and getting a chance to operate a fire hose. Sun and temperatures around 66 degrees Fahrenheit added to the day. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)