A fantastic fall day for an open house

Published by editor on Sun, 10/03/2021 - 12:08pm

The New Prague Fire Department was a busy place the morning of Sunday, Oct. 3, as people came out for demonstrations, children’s activities and a pancake breakfast. Held from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. people could get tours of the station, children enjoyed being able to explore the fire trucks and vehicles from North Memorial Ambulance and the New Prague Police Department, trying on firefighter gear and getting a chance to operate a fire hose. Sun and temperatures around 66 degrees Fahrenheit added to the day. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

Wade Scott Welch, 61
Tue, 10/05/2021 - 4:02pm
Allen Tikalsky, 76 - DEATH NOTICE
Tue, 10/05/2021 - 1:44pm
Rodney D. Larson, 72
Mon, 10/04/2021 - 3:05pm
George E. Stadstad, 104
Mon, 10/04/2021 - 11:30am

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.