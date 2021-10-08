Falling into shopping

Published by editor on Fri, 10/08/2021 - 12:09pm

It was a busy evening on Thursday, Oct. 7, as the New Prague Chamber of Commerce held its Ladies Night Out from 5-8 p.m. Area businesses participated in the evening of shopping and fun as there were specials, prizes and treats for those who came out to New Prague businesses. The theme was Fall into the ‘80s with several shoppers dressing up in T-shirts with ‘80s nostalgia such as MTV or in bright clothing or as celebrities from that time. For more see an upcoming article in The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

