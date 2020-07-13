FaithPoint breaks ground for new church

Pastor Steve Trewartha, center, senior pastor of FaithPoint Lutheran Church of New Prague is among those breaking ground for a new church on Sunday, July 12. The combination outdoor service and groundbreaking ceremony included music and remarks from church leaders for the new church that will be located on 14 acres near the intersection of Redwing Avenue and 270 Street, in rural New Prague. For more see an upcoming print issue of The Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)