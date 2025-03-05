Facilities task force will lay out its preferences Thursday night

After four meetings, members of the New Prague School District’s long-range facilities task force are expected to lay out their preferences for a recommendation to the school board when they gather for the final of their scheduled meetings tonight, March 6, 6 p.m.

Task force members who attended the Feb. 27 meeting seemingly favored maintaining the district’s investment in facilities and looking at possible security enhancements at some or all of the district’s school buildings while at the same time expressing concerns about the impact of the cost to taxpayers. The group is expected to formalize its priorities at the meeting at the school district offices, said Andy Vollmuth, superintendent of New Prague Public Schools.

A presentation on the task force’s recommendations to the school board has yet to be scheduled.

Those priorities could involve work at Falcon Ridge Elementary School, the district’s oldest building. It could also involve security improvements at the elementary and secondary buildings where once a person is allowed to enter the building, the person has access to the rest of the facility. New Prague Middle School is the lone building with restricted access to the building.

Originally built in 1968 and expanded in 1991, the district envisions almost $4 million worth of work at the elementary school by 2026, according to its architect from Wold Architects and Engineers. Some of the identified projects include remodeling the kitchen and replacing outdated equipment, about $1.176 million in mechanical improvements, replacing the 1992 air-cooled chiller and electrical improvements.

The district’s newer elementary schools, Eagle View in Elko New Market and Raven Stream in New Prague were built in 2006. Eagle View has about $3.6 million worth of work due by 2026, work including roof repairs, exterior, mechanical and electrical projects due by 2026 and another $2.2 million in site and mechanical work due by 2028.

Raven Stream has about $3.6 million in work needed by 2027. The work will address site and mechanical needs.

Built in 1998 and expanded in 2007, the high school has about $5 million by 2027. The work included site, mechanical and electrical improvements.

There have been no costs or specific plans associated with security improvements at the schools.