ENM welcomes newest police officer

Elko New Market welcomed its newest police officer, Jeff Addabbo, during an induction ceremony at the city council’s Thursday, April 11, meeting. As part of the ceremony officer Addabbo’s father, Mike Addabbo, was invited to pin his son’s badge on him.

Addabbo’s parents and others in his family were present for the ceremony, which included his taking the oath of office from Mayor Joe Julius.

“Jeff's journey into law enforcement is a testament to his determination and passion for making a difference,” said Elko New Market Police Chief Brady Juell.

(For the complete story, see the April 25 print edition of The New Prague Times.)