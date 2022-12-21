ENM Council continues public hearing

The Elko New Market City Council held a Tuesday, Dec. 20, meeting that was a continuation of its Thursday, Dec. 15, pubic hearing about Niagara Bottling’s proposed water bottling plant. While the council heard comments any decisions on the plant will not be made until mid-January as the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is considering whether the project warrants an Environmental Assessment Worksheet.

For about two and-a-half hours the council heard comments from more than 30 people attending the meeting at city hall or online.

“We want to hear from everyone,” said Mayor Joe Julius at the beginning of the hearing. He asked those who did’t get a chance to speak on Dec. 15, be allowed to speak first. After that they would take comments from those following the meeting online and then those who wished to speak again.

Most of those who spoke were against the proposed plant, while a few voiced support for the plan. Some called the plan shortsighted by putting an industrial park in a residential area. Others had concerns over traffic, stating it will add to present congestion. There were also concerns about light and noise pollution and the possible impact on area wells and the Prairie du Chien-Jordan Aquifer, which provides water for Elko New Market.

City staff and engineers answered questions that came up during the Dec. 20 meeting.

For more see an upcoming print edition of The New Prague Times.

Elko New Market Mayor Joe Julius, left, answers a question during the Dec. 20, public hearing. (Patrick Fisher Photo)