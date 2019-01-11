ENM Council for 2019

The Elko New Market City Council at its Thursday, Jan. 10, meeting had three members take the oath of office and adopted a resolution appointing a member to fulfill a term. From left are Jon Schwichtenberg, who was appointed to fill the remaining two years of a term that ends in 2020, council member Dawn Seepersaud, Mayor Joe Julius and council members Kate Timmerman and Josh Berg. Mayor Julius and council members Timmerman and Berg each took the oath of office at the beginning of the meeting. They were elected to office in November. Schwichtenberg will take the oath of office at the council’s Thursday, Jan. 24, meeting. For more see an upcoming print issue of The Times.

ENM Council for 2019
