Enjoying Thanksgiving as a community

Published by editor on Thu, 11/24/2022 - 12:08pm

It was a busy morning at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in New Prague as people were lined up to enjoy the annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 24. There were 40 people having meals at the church along Main Street, plus 22 meals were to go. The dinner started at 11 a.m. and goes until 1 p.m. Organizers were glad to have an in person meal after having a drive thru event for two years where people could pick up ingredients to make a Thanksgiving meal at home. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

