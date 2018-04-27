Ending those hoop dreams

A basketball hoop was just one of the many items Chad Valek, left, and Mark Wagner of Lakers New Prague Sanitary, Inc., gathered on Friday, April 27, during the first day of the annual City-Wide Cleanup. Residents living south of Main Street in Le Sueur County put out an assortment of articles on the curb. Residents living north of Main Street in Scott County will have their items collected Friday, May 4. For more about New Prague’s City-Wide Cleanup see an upcoming print issue of The Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)