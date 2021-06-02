Electrical fire at HyVee/McDonald’s

Published by editor on Wed, 06/02/2021 - 7:10pm

The New Prague Fire Department answered a call for an electrical fire around 5:46 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2, at the HyVee Fast & Fresh Express and McDonald’s along 10th Avenue SE. According to early reports the firefighters found smoke coming from the building upon their arrival. Both the HyVee Fast & Fresh Express and McDonald’s were evacuated. Members of New Prague Utilities were called in to cut power to the building. Firefighters waited until smoke cleared so they could check on damage and find a cause for the fire. There will be an update when more information is available. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

