Egg-cited about Easter

Published by editor on Sat, 04/06/2019 - 1:30pm

Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church, west of New Prague, was offering a different take on Easter egg decorating during its Easter for Kids on Saturday, April 6. Children could draw lines on a hard boiled egg as it was spun by a machine. The young artists could then color the egg in dye. There were 32 children that took part in the annual event that offered cookie decorating, Easter stories and egg hunts. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

