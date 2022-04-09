An Easter Egg Hunt extravaganza

At Elko New Market’s first in person Easter Egg Hunt since 2019 there was a large crowd of children and parents on Saturday, April 9. Held at Eagle View Elementary School’s playground area an early rough estimate of 300 people participated in the hunt for colorful eggs, plus golden eggs that could be turned in for toy prizes. Every child that participated also received a bag of treats. Plus many families had their photos taken with the Easter Bunny. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)