The Easter Bunny was making his way through New Prague the morning of Saturday, April 11. About 50 people gathered in or near their cars in the New Prague High School parking lot to greet the Easter Bunny, who was accompanied by vehicles from the New Prague Fire Department, Police Department and North Memorial Ambulance for a brief parade. The Easter Bunny was also going through neighborhoods in New Prague to spread some cheer to families. (Patrick Fisher Photo)