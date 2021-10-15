An early morning tee off

Tom Chromy, left, tapes a message just before he tees off from the first hole at the New Prague Golf Club around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 15, with him are Kurt Ruehling, PGA and Director of Golf Operations at the club, and Chromy’s golf partner Tim Neeser of New Prague. Chromy plans to shoot 65 holes in honor of his 65th birthday and raise funds for the New Prague Golf Club Junior Golf Foundation. Chromy estimated they needed 13 hours to reach the goal of 65 holes and with only about 11 hours of sunlight they needed to start early with glow in the dark golf balls. People who want to support Chromy can stop by the golf club and make donations. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)