Downtown reconstruction group seeks members

Published by editor on Fri, 08/30/2019 - 10:18am

The New Prague Economic Development Authority is seeking interested Main Street businesses to serve on the Downtown Main Street Reconstruction (Highway 19) Project Marketing Committee for 2020. This effort is being made in conjunction with the New Prague Chamber of Commerce.
Committee members will help create, develop and implement communication, marketing and promotional strategies to support downtown businesses during the Main Street Reconstruction Project, which is scheduled to take place in 2020.
Individuals interested in participating should contact Michael J. Johnson, City Adminstrator, at 952-758-4401 or by email at mjohnson@ci.new-prague.mn.us no later than September 5.

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

All aboard for train rides
Sat, 08/31/2019 - 12:59pm
Trojans top Bears in OT
Sat, 08/31/2019 - 1:06am
Muskies crush Twins in state tourney
Sat, 08/31/2019 - 12:44am
Muskies crush Twins in state tourney
Sat, 08/31/2019 - 12:44am

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.