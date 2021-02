New Prague City Utility workers cut into the street near the intersection of Pershing Avenue NE and Fourth Street NE the morning of Monday, Feb. 8, to get to a water main break. The break likely happened where the water main and a fire hydrant connect. The subzero temperatures from the past few days likely caused the break. Crews were working in temperatures of -9 Fahrenheit. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)