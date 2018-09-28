DeGross, McLoone crowned Homecoming Royalty

Published by editor on Fri, 09/28/2018 - 12:50pm
Mason DeGross and Aidan McLoone were crowned as Homecoming King and Queen Friday, Sept. 28, during the morning pepfest in the school gym. Members of the Royal Court are (seated, left to right) prince Collin Schuette, King Mason DeGross, Queen Aidan McLoone and Princess Hadley Bailey; (standing) candidates Laure DeGross, Blake Woodson, Bryce Simon, Morgan Pint, Grant Yackly, Callie Peterson, Collin Dorzinski, Katelyn Blair, Andrew Piilola, Megan Giesen, Anna Holden, Hartman Sadusky, Kate Wagner and Travis Frerk.

