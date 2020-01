Andrew Polley of New Prague works against the snow and wind in cleaning out his driveway on Saturday, Jan. 18. The snowstorm that began on Friday, Jan. 17, dropped about five inches of snow on New Prague. Weather forecasts had that the area would likely have northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts of up to 40 to 45 mph in the afternoon. For more on the storm see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)