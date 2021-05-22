A day to clean-up

Published by editor on Sat, 05/22/2021 - 8:10am

It was already a busy day for Laker’s New Prague Sanitary around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 22, during New Prague’s City Wide Clean-up. Held at the parking lot of the New Prague Memorial Park Baseball Stadium, the local business had four garbage trucks for trash, a bin for scrap wood, two for scrap metal and an area for batteries. The clean-up at the stadium is going on until 12 p.m. For information on what items can be dropped off check the City of New Prague’s website. There will also be document shredding at the City Hall’s parking lot from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. For more on the City Wide Clean-up check out an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

City announces Montgomery Music in the Park series
Tue, 05/25/2021 - 1:40pm
Seniors paint a legacy
Tue, 05/25/2021 - 1:33pm
Father Miller celebrating 25th anniversary of ordination
Tue, 05/25/2021 - 12:09pm
Betty Chlian a/k/a Baseball Betty, 82
Mon, 05/24/2021 - 3:47pm

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.