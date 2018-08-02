Czeching out Main Street

Residents had the chance to "Czech out" the plans for the Main Street 2020 reconstruction project at the Third Annual Czech Out New Prague Thursday, Aug. 2, at Memorial Park.Left to right are Nikki Farrington of SEH Engineering, residents John Novak, Helen Pexa and Joanne Zaun, and Chris Cavett of SEH. More than 30 businesses and organizations took part in the showcase event, which highlighted many of the goods and services available in the community. Weather was ideal for the event and there were plenty of people on hand to look at the many booths. Read more in an upcoming edition of The Times.