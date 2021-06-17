CVF Racing provides tour during Bandit Run

Published by editor on Thu, 06/17/2021 - 10:04am

CVF Racing of New Prague briefly hosted about 30 Trans Ams and more than 100 people on Tuesday, June 15, who were participating in the Bandit Run, originally a re-enactment of the route taken in the movie, Smokey and the Bandit. It has now become a yearly tradition that travels to a different part of the country each year. CVF Racing was a quick pit stop for participants of the Bandit Run that was going from Worthington on their way to Red Wing. This year's Bandit Run started in Lincoln, NE, on Saturday, June 12, and will end in Wisconsin Dells, WI, on Saturday, June 19. (Patric Fisher Photo)

