A cute interruption

Published by editor on Mon, 07/18/2022 - 1:59pm

As The Smisek Brothers performed during Music at the Broz in New Prague on Thursday, July 14, there was a cute interruption. Lenny Smisek's, left, granddaughter, Claire Tupy, daughter of Sarah (Smisek) Tupy, announced she had cotton candy. After Claire shared some of the treat with her grandfather the show went on. The Smisek Brothers performed rock, country, gospel and folk music to a large crowd on a beautiful sunny evening. Music at the Broz continues this Thursday, July 21, with the Air Force Starlifter Band. For more on the program see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

