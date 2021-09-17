Cruising through New Prague

Published by editor on Fri, 09/17/2021 - 9:42pm

People lined up to watch the Classic Car Cruise the evening of Friday, Sept. 17. The Car Cruise started at New Prague High School and part of its route for this year went south on 10th Avenue NE (formerly Scott County Road 37). According to an early count more than 280 vintage vehicles participated in the 28th annual cruise of classic cars. The Car Cruise is part of Dozinky, New Prague’s Czech Harvest Festival. Activities continue on Saturday, Sept. 18, along Main Street with a parade at 12 p.m. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

Alvin “Al” G. Nasinec, 86
Tue, 09/21/2021 - 1:21pm
William “Bill” Silliman, 75
Tue, 09/21/2021 - 10:00am
George J. Shambour, 93
Mon, 09/20/2021 - 1:31pm
Ronald John Dohmen, 81
Mon, 09/20/2021 - 8:21am

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.