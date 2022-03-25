Crawford’s closes after 40 years

Kevin Crawford who owned and operated Crawford’s Standard Services, 126 Main St. E, in New Prague for 40 years is retiring and closed the auto repair business on Friday, March 25. Crawford’s two employees will be going to work for his son Nick Crawford who, with Ronnie Bastyr, recently bought New Prague Auto Repair on the town’s west side. From left are Alex Palma, Kevin Crawford, Wes Bennett and Nick Crawford. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)