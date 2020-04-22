COVID-19 in Scott County

Published by editor on Wed, 04/22/2020 - 2:12pm

Click on this link to see the latest update on COVID-19 in Scott County.
https://www.scottcountymn.gov/DocumentCenter/View/13920/COVID-19-Surveil...

PDF icon sCOTT coUNTY COVID-19 Surveillance Report 4 22 20 Scott County.pdf

