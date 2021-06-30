Council offers city administrator position to Joshua Tetzlaff

Published by editor on Wed, 06/30/2021 - 11:20am

The New Prague City Council held a two-day interview process this week with the three finalists for city administrator. The council unanimously offered the position to Joshua Tetzlaff, who currently serves as the city administrator for the City of Dodge Center. The terms of employment are currently being negotiated and are expected to be presented for consideration and approval at the council’s Tuesday, July 6, meeting, which has been moved back a day due to the Sunday, July 4, holiday. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times.

